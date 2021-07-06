VIDEO: Orange County firefighters rescue horse wedged between pieces of concrete, exposed rebar

Orange County firefighters weren't horsing around when they utilized air operations to hoist a large mammal that was stuck on its back, wedged between pieces of jagged concrete and exposed rebar.

"One of the most technical horse rescues we have performed," Orange County Fire Authority wrote on Twitter.

OCFA's technical rescue team, air operations crew, and firefighters responded to San Juan Capistrano after the horse had run off after being spooked. The rider was able to safely dismount.

With the horse sedated by the veterinarians on scene, the technical rescue firefighters rigged an alternative rope and webbing system to secure the horse. The team used a helicopter to hoist the animal out of the concrete overhang.

The helicopter crew executed a precision operation to hoist the horse not just vertically but, also, horizontally in the only direction that would free the horse from the concrete without injuring it.

"Crews were happy to see the horse they worked so diligently to rescue get up and walk on its own to the horse transport to seek further medical evaluation," OCFA wrote. "An amazing team effort by our tech rescue team, air ops crew, firefighters, the veterinarian and the horse community."

