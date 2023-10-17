Another horse dies after training injury at Santa Anita track

A 2-year-old bay colt who had yet to run a race has died after suffering a training injury at the Santa Anita racetrack on Tuesday, Oct. 17, state horse racing officials said.

Captain Maverick was injured Sunday, according to the California Horse Racing Board. He had a scheduled workout that day at the Arcadia track.

He is the 12th horse to die from a racing or training injury at the Santa Anita track this year.

Another eight racehorses have died at Santa Anita from "other" causes, according to state horse racing officials. Those deaths include Bellstreet Bridie, a 4-year-old horse with 14 career races and four first-place finishes who also died Sunday, and Big Update, a 3-year-old horse with three career races who died Thursday.

Santa Anita officials said they’ve made major improvements in horse safety since 2019, when 42 horses died at the track.

The deaths sparked a widespread debate about safety issues at the racetrack, and about horse racing in general. The uproar led to procedural and veterinary oversight changes at the park.

In June 2022, Santa Anita track officials said in a statement that the Santa Anita facility was the "safest track in North America" when compared to those with similar racing and training activities.

Despite these changes, Animal rights organization PETA continues to push for more restrictions and regulations within the sport. The organization still contends that horse racing, in general, can never be "entirely safe."

Santa Anita is gearing up to host the Breeder's Cup on Nov. 3-4, one of the sport's biggest events.

City News Service contributed to this report.