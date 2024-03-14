Horrific crash under investigation on Pacific Coast Highway near Ventura County
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - A horrific crash on the Pacific Coast Highway near the Ventura County line is under investigation.
SkyFOX was over the scene near Ventura County around 10:15 p.m. Thursday as firefighters were working the area.
The two-car crash ended with one of the cars flying off the road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Officials did not specify if injuries or deaths were reported.