Horrific crash under investigation on Pacific Coast Highway near Ventura County

Ventura County
FOX 11
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - A horrific crash on the Pacific Coast Highway near the Ventura County line is under investigation.

SkyFOX was over the scene near Ventura County around 10:15 p.m. Thursday as firefighters were working the area.

The two-car crash ended with one of the cars flying off the road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Officials did not specify if injuries or deaths were reported.