Expand / Collapse search

Homeowner shoots suspected teen burglar in North Hills

By
Published  March 24, 2025 8:55am PDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11

LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway in North Hills after a homeowner shot an alleged teen burglary suspect Monday morning. 

What we know:

The incident happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Gledhill Street near Gloria Avenue. 

According to police, the 46-year-old homeowner witnessed three people removing the wheels from his vehicle. That's when he confronted them and shot at them, striking a 17-year-old boy. 

The teen was taken to the hospital in stable condition and was subsequently arrested.

The two other suspects left the scene in a vehicle and remain on the run, police said.

What we don't know:

Information on the teen who was arrested was not released. It's unclear what charges he is facing. 

Police did not release details on the other two suspects. 

The Source: Information for this story is from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyLos Angeles