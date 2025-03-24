Homeowner shoots suspected teen burglar in North Hills

An investigation is underway in North Hills after a homeowner shot an alleged teen burglary suspect Monday morning.

What we know:

The incident happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Gledhill Street near Gloria Avenue.

According to police, the 46-year-old homeowner witnessed three people removing the wheels from his vehicle. That's when he confronted them and shot at them, striking a 17-year-old boy.

The teen was taken to the hospital in stable condition and was subsequently arrested.

The two other suspects left the scene in a vehicle and remain on the run, police said.

What we don't know:

Information on the teen who was arrested was not released. It's unclear what charges he is facing.

Police did not release details on the other two suspects.