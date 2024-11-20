Father stabbed while protecting daughter in 'random' knife attack by homeless woman

article

A homeless woman was charged on Tuesday in the random knife attack of a father who was protecting his young daughter from her, according to the Westminster Police Department.

The incident happened on Nov. 17 around 4:45 p.m. in the 8200 block of Westminster Boulevard.

Police said the man and his daughter were walking through a courtyard when the suspect, 43-year-old Victoria Vu, threw a bottle at them before attacking them with a knife.

Vu was accused of attempting to stab the child as her father shielded her, officials said. The father sustained stab wounds to his hand and leg, while his daughter was not injured, police said. A good Samaritan also helped try to stop the attack, authorities added.

Vu apparently walked away from the scene but was later arrested.

A motive has not been determined and authorities said it appeared to be a random act of violence.

Vu, whose last known address was in San Diego, was charged with two counts of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and other charges.

Authorities are asking anyone with information - including the good Samaritan who helped - to come forward.