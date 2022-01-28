Homeless man wanted for sexually assaulting minor, Santa Ana police say

article

Police in Santa Ana are asking for the public to be on the lookout for a suspect wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor.

Francis Manuel Garcia-Gamboa, 37, is wanted for contacting a minor with the intent to commit a sex crime, and sexually assaulting a minor, Santa Ana Police said.

Garcia is believed to be homeless and has an active arrest warrant.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Garcia was asked to contact Detective Gaeta at 714-245-8497 or via email at JGaeta@santa-ana.org.

