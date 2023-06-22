Homeless man stabbed in Burbank, suspect arrested

A 32-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with a stabbing in Burbank that injured a 52-year-old man.

Officers were sent to the 1500 block of North Victory Place around 11 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report from a Wendy's employee about a man standing in the drive-through lane claiming to have been stabbed, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Burbank Fire Department paramedics transported the 52-year-old man to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

Police said the victim told officers he and the suspect were both homeless. An argument between the two broke out, which turned physical when the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times.

Artash Gasparian was arrested Thursday by Burbank PD around 8:30 a.m. near Buena Vista Street and Victory Boulevard.

While arresting officers detained Gasparian, they discovered a knife in his possession, police said. His bail was set at $1 million, and he is due in court on June 26.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to call police at 818-238-3210.