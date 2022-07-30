Homeless man shot in Boyle Heights

A man was wounded early Saturday in a shooting in the Boyle Heights area of Los Angeles.

The shooting occurred at about 5 a.m. in the 1800 block of Bridge Street, said Officer Matthew Cruz of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.

The victim, a man experiencing homelessness believed to be in his 40s, was walking when a man in a vehicle pulled up, got out and approached him, then shot him and fled, Cruz said.

Paramedics took the wounded man to a hospital where he had stable vital signs, the officer said.