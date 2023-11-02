Homeless man accused of killing 89-year-old Garden Grove man in unprovoked attack

A homeless man suspected in the death of an 89-year-old man in Garden Grove has been arrested, according to police.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 9900 block of Central Avenue.

Officers were responding to a burglary in progress when they found the suspect, 26-year-old Mario Brancato, being held down on the ground by several people who lived in the area, officials said.

The victim, 89-year-old Chuong Pham, was found unresponsive in a nearby home. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed Brancato had assaulted Pham. Further details on the assault were not released.

Right now authorities said there is no known connection between Brancato and Pham.

Brancato has been booked into Orange County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rogers at 714 741-5413 or Garden Grove Police Department Investigations at 714-741-5800.