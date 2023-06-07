Homeless encampments cleaned up along Venice canals

City crews were out Wednesday beautifying the streets along the Venice canals and removing a large homeless encampment.

Since cleanup began, LA City officials said they relocated about 35 people, most into motels and others into private homes with available rooms through a program called SHARE.

The program is run by Brian Ulf with a contract under the local council district.

"There's no real estate cost because the homes are already there and the people that we bring into those homes have income," Ulf told FOX 11.

Councilwoman Traci Park said this cleanup was planned for months and while the city has its own overall idea, each council district should take action on its own.

"One of the things we are wrangling with as a city, as a county, as a region, is a coordinated strategy and approach," Park said.

The cleanup in Venice is not part of Mayor Karen Bass' Inside safe program.

According to a statement released by Park's office, she has been working with local residents since taking office to beautify the parkway along Venice Boulevard at Dell Avenue.