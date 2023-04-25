Holocaust Museum LA to host charity golf tournament
LOS ANGELES - Holocaust Museum LA is holding charity golf tournament to raise money for a good cause.
The museum is hosting its first Building Bridges Golf Classic, which tees off at El Caballero Country Club in Tarzana.
The fundraiser will take place May 22. Proceeds from the charity tournament will support the museum's work, teaching the lessons of the Holocaust and its social relevance.
Click here for more information on the tournament and how you can help.