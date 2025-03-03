Hollywood’s big battle: Can movie theaters survive the streaming era?

The Brief The 97th annual Academy Awards occurred last night, hosted by Conan O'Brien at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. As the culmination of the awards season, the Oscars highlighted historic milestones and addressed the film industry's future. From Conan O'Brien's 'CinemaStreams' sketch to 'Anora' director Sean Baker's battle cry speech, the message is clear: theatrical movie culture is dying and must be protected.



Hollywood awards season is over, and the ending show did not disappoint. The 97th annual Academy Awards was full of great moments and surprises, but the biggest takeaway of the season was the urgent call to preserve the art of filmmaking as we know it.

Big picture view:

Streaming has fundamentally changed how people access and watch films, a fact underscored by Netflix, which led all studios with 18 nominations on the night. With streaming growing exponentially, traditional Hollywood methods are fading, and people are noticing the shift.

Sean Baker, the mastermind behind the big-winner film "Anora," is one of those who has recognized this change. He addressed it in his speech after winning Best Director.

"Where did we fall in love with movies? At the movie theater," said Baker. "This is my battle cry: filmmakers, keep making films for the big screen."

Conan O'Brien humorously criticized streaming in his "CinemaStreams" skit, emphasizing that the movie theater offers a superior experience compared to streaming.

Why It's Important:

Movie theaters and the in-person cinema experience are struggling more than ever. Baker continued to address this in his battle cry.

"During the pandemic, we lost nearly 1,000 screens in the U.S., and continue to lose them regularly," said Baker. "If we don’t reverse this trend, we’ll be losing a vital part of our culture."

RELATED: Oscars 2025 winners: See the full list

The film industry is not leading an anti-streaming crusade, but rather a movement to reverse the damage caused by the global shutdown during COVID-19.

What you can do:

Go back to the movie theater experience. Sure, it might not be watching a movie from the comfort of your home, but there's a unique magic in the theater that cannot be replicated.