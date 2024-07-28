Vandalism at LA synagogue being investigated as possible hate crime: LAPD

A Jewish synagogue in Los Angeles was vandalized for the second time in just a few weeks. But this time, the vandals were caught on surveillance cameras recording the crime themselves.

Neighbors and synagogue members of Congregation Ahavas Israel say the vandalism here is not all too surprising.

"I have a strong sense of love. Your fellow man is yourself. And our motto here is we love everybody unconditionally," said Rabbi Mayer Schmukler.

Surveillance footage from the synagogue shows two hooded suspects seen late Thursday night approaching the front doors on Melrose Avenue.

Moments later, one pulls out a cell phone to record the crime.

"It's a really safe space and it's family oriented, so the fact that somebody would vandalize the neighborhood is very scary," neighbor Mariah Landrey said.

After smashing the windows, the vandals run across the street and head east on Melrose.

"LAPD, our mayor, nobody's doing their jobs. We should feel safe. And I don't think anybody here feels safe ,and I think it's you know, the idea of damaging property means nothing. But what's next?" said Rabbi Schmukler.

Meanwhile, the synagogue was left with the cost of the damage from the second act of vandalism at the place of worship in the last few weeks.

"They're having fun in somebody else's expense," Rabbi Schmukler added.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, antisemitic incidents in the U.S. more than doubled last year and set another record, primarily driven by the October Hamas attack in Israel.

"I think it's time for a lot of change, and investing in the community instead of, you know, showboating back to the investment community," Landrey added.

Following a violent clash between Palestinian and Israeli groups at a synagogue in the Pico Robertson area last month, LA City Council is considering spending millions to provide security services at Jewish places of worship, community centers and schools.

"We're begging LAPD, we're begging the mayor, we're begging the city council to wake up. And as Jews, we want to feel safe. And it's very, very, very difficult not to," Rabbi Schmukler said.

The rabbi says the damage here from this incident alone is in the thousands.

No one has been taken into custody, and LAPD's Wilshire Division is investigating this as a possible hate crime.