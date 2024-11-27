Man found dead after Hollywood Hills home catches fire

The Brief A man was found dead inside a home that caught fire in the Hollywood Hills area. The cause of the fire is unknown.



A man was found dead inside a Hollywood Hills home that caught fire Wednesday night.

Fire crews responded to the 8500 block of Lookout Mountain Avenue around 4:40 p.m. and extinguished the flames within 30 minutes.

Once the fire was out, firefighters located a man dead inside. It's unclear if his death is related to the fire.

No other injuries were reported.

Officials said the flames were confined to the first floor of the two-story home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.