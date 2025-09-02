Hollywood Hills car fire sparks small brusher

A car fire in Hollywood Hills sparked a small brush fire, threatening nearby homes.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call of a car fire near the 2200 block of North Sunset Plaza Drive a little before 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, September 2.

That fire extended to parts of the neighborhood as it reached nearby homes and other parked cars.

What we don't know:

As of 7 p.m., officials have not given an estimate of the number of cars and homes damaged by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.