Expand / Collapse search

Hollywood Hills car fire sparks small brusher

By
Published  September 2, 2025 7:09pm PDT
Hollywood Hills
FOX 11
Car fire sparks Hollywood Hills brusher

Car fire sparks Hollywood Hills brusher

A car fire sparked a brusher in the Hollywood Hills.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A car fire in Hollywood Hills sparked a small brush fire, threatening nearby homes.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call of a car fire near the 2200 block of North Sunset Plaza Drive a little before 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, September 2.

That fire extended to parts of the neighborhood as it reached nearby homes and other parked cars.

What we don't know:

As of 7 p.m., officials have not given an estimate of the number of cars and homes damaged by the fire.

Fire breaks out in Hollywood Hills

Fire breaks out in Hollywood Hills

A brush fire is burning close to multiple homes in the Hollywood Hills. At least one vehicle was completely burned.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Source: This report used information provided by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Hollywood HillsWildfires