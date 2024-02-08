Hollywood Bowl 2024 summer lineup revealed

The Los Angeles Philharmonic has revealed the Hollywood Bowl's summer 2024 lineup - and it doesn't disappoint.
The beloved outdoor concert venue kicks off the festivities on June 23 with a season opener with Michael Bublé honoring the late Henry Mancini’s 100th birthday.
Some of the other concerts include Mitski, Zubin Mehta, Beck, and Toto.
The July 4th fireworks spectacular show lineup has also been announced - Harry Connick Jr. and the Roots Picnic (which includes the Roots, Queen Latifah, and Common).
There will even be a Sammy Davis Jr. tribute and a Juneteenth celebration headlined by T-Pain.
For the full lineup, visit the Hollywood Bowl site by tapping or clicking here..