Road rage suspect arrested after attack on reality TV stars in Hollywood

The Brief Police have arrested Kevin Antonio Hernandez on suspicion of felony vandalism charges following a high-profile confrontation in Hollywood. Reality stars Patrik Simpson and Pol' Atteu reported being attacked unprovoked while sitting in their vehicle at a busy intersection. Hernandez's license plate allowed the "Gown and Out in Beverly Hills" stars to track him, leading directly to his arrest by law enforcement.



A man has been taken into custody in connection with a violent road rage incident involving two reality television personalities earlier this week.

What we know:

Kevin Antonio Hernandez was arrested and booked for felony vandalism following an investigation into a Sunday afternoon incident.

Reality stars Patrik Simpson and Pol' Atteu of "Gown and Out in Beverly Hills" fame stated that Hernandez approached their car at the intersection of Melrose Avenue and Vine Street and began an unprovoked assault.

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During the confrontation, the pair managed to record the suspect's license plate, which provided the critical lead necessary for police to make the arrest, officials said.

What's next:

Hernandez remains in custody under the felony vandalism charge.

Prosecutors will now review the evidence, including any footage captured by the victims or surrounding business surveillance, to determine if additional charges related to the confrontation will be filed.

A court date for the suspect's initial appearance has not yet been announced.