'Gown and Out in Beverly Hills' stars attacked in Hollywood

A duo from Amazon Prime's "Gown and Out in Beverly Hills" shared a video of them getting targeted by an attacker in Hollywood.

Pol' Atteu and Patrik Simpson said the incident happened on Sunday, March 29 around 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Melrose Avenue and Vine Street. The two told FOX 11 they were in their car when an SUV cut across lanes and blocked the duo.

The duo insist nothing happened before, but a man got out of the SUV and started screaming. The man proceeded to punch the duo's car window, kicked the door and continued screaming at them.

The duo said they couldn't really make out what the man was screaming. It is also unknown if the man recognized the two as public figures or if it was a completely random attack.

Atteu and Simpson called 911 and followed the man's SUV until they were able to clearly jot down his license plate.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded, but told Atteu and Simpton to file a report online, the duo said. Such response if considered not unusual, but the duo were confused as to why LAPD allegedly suggested they report the incident as vandalism.

"This person needs to be found," Simpson said of the suspect. "You can not do this to someone. You can't just create havoc in their day and damage their car and then go away."

While no one was injured, the duo still has no idea why they were targeted in the first place.