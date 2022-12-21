These are LAX's peak holiday travel days

Be sure to pack your patience if you're flying for the holidays!

Around 200,000 passengers per day are expected to travel through Los Angeles International Airport for the winter holiday travel period now through Jan. 3, 2023, according to airport officials.

Additionally, traffic around the Central Terminal Area is expected to surge with as many as 89,000 vehicles in a single day from Dec. 19 to 21 – a 12% increase compared to the current daily average.

"LAX wishes our guests, employees and partners a very happy holiday season as we create a smooth and enjoyable travel experience," said Justin Erbacci, Chief Executive Officer, Los Angeles World Airports. "We ask that you come to the airport prepared by planning your parking ahead of time and arriving early, especially if you are traveling with us on one of our peak travel days."

The airport expects peak travel days to be Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, with as many as 215,000 passengers using the airport during each of those days. LAX ranks as one of the busiest airports in the country and has seen passenger levels rising for the holiday season.

Peak travel days include:

Dec. 23 – 211,511

Jan. 2 – 209,326

With heavy traffic around the airport and parking garages expected to fill up, guests are highly encouraged to reserve a space online ahead of time at Parking.FLYLAX.com, which allows guests to book a space in the LAX Economy Parking facility, as well as the Central Terminal Area garages. Pre-booking is the only way travelers will have a guaranteed space at the airport.

Travelers also are asked to consider using alternative transportation including the LAX FlyAway, or get dropped off at the LAX Economy Parking Facility and use the free terminal shuttle there.