Holiday Heroes: Santa's helper in FedEx purple and a Christmas delivery for adoptive families

article

As 'tis the season comes to a close, we have one last Holiday Heroes story and this one is personal.

2020 would have been our 10th anniversary of FedEx Cares Christmas with an adoptive family from FOX 11's Wednesday's Child series. While coronavirus concerns canceled the annual Dream Day Delivery, I couldn't let the moment go by to honor the cheerleader in charge, FedEx Senior Manager Tanasha Malone.

While her bright smile and cheerful energy she would lead a team of 20 plus employees, all in FedEx purple. They'd surprise an adoptive family with a FedEx truck full of gifts and a tree. They were gifts paid for by employees and wrapped to perfection.

Malone is from South Pasadena. She is a single mother of three boys and a grandmother. She's spent her whole career with the company starting with FedEx at 19 years old. She's now the Sr. Manager for the Western Region LA Empire district. Malone has been with FedEx for 29 years.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: FedEx delivers Christmas to adoptive families

As you watch our story, you'll see the video shows no one wearing a mask. They were stories from previous holiday seasons. Wednesday's Child has aired on FOX 11 for 25 years highlighting kids in foster care in need of adoptive homes. More than 500 children were adopted through this DCFS program. FedEx Cares has sponsored Christmas for the nine years prior to 2020.

Advertisement

FedEx was busy with it's biggest delivery ever in December: shipping the coronavirus vaccine.

With that being said, when does the holiday vacation start for her? The answer is after you and I have received all those boxes on our doorsteps.

Malone will take the first week of 2021 off. We wish her and her family a Happy New Year!

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.