Holiday Heroes: FedEx delivers Christmas to adoptive families

FedEx made history this week delivering the coronavirus vaccine that went out to cities across America. We honor FedEx in FOX 11's Holiday Heroes series. Not for that massive undertaking, but for nearly a decade of bringing Christmas in a big way to our Wednesday's Child adoptive families.

[NOTE: All photos and present giveaway videos shown this story were taken from previous holiday seasons (2016-2017).]

Here's a look back at two dream day deliveries. 2016, it was the Marz family, a single woman, a teacher, adopting a teen in foster care. 2017 took us to an instant big family, four children adopted, and an example of same-sex couples adopting through LA County DCFS.

We thank Tanasha Malone and the team from the Western Region LA Empire. Employees reach into their own pockets to bring a dream day delivery and overload of gifts to adoptive families.

For 25 years FOX 11 showcased children in foster care in need of adoptive homes.

With COVID times, we're tossing around different ideas for giving in 2020, but we understand FedEx friends are a little busy this year!

