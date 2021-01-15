Historian warns current events, like deadly U.S. Capitol riot, mirror times of war

The deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol last week left a local historian making a startling observation.

FOX 11's Gina Silva spoke to USC's Stephen Smith, who says recent events mirror what happens in times of war.

"The civil war is when a society turns in on itself and starts to use violence to resolve its differences, rather than to use conversation and democracy," said Smith, who is the executive director of the Shoah Foundation

Smith's observation comes a little over a week after a group of pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, resulting in the deaths of five people. The historian said the patterns of wars and genocides often stem from dangerous lies and propaganda, which are some of the things Smith says are flooding the Internet.

"One of the things we know from history, if you tell a lie long enough and hard enough, it becomes the truth," he said.

Smith added it's more important than ever for society to carry political conversations in a civilized manner.

"Whatever side of the political spectrum you're on, to listen to the views of others," he said.

