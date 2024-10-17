Hispanic Heritage Month: Designer Eruvey Tapia

A Los Angeles-based designer says he lobbied for three years to show at Metropolitan Fashion Week. Now, Eruvey Tapia is one of the fashion gala's VIPs.

"Magnifico" is one way to describe the stunning gowns by Tapia. At this fall's Metropolitan Fashion Week closing gala, he showcased three masterpiece dresses.

One was designed to match the event's theme, "Symphony of Music." The dress was adorned with music notes, and piano keys lined the back of the fitted black floor-length skirt that trailed behind the model. What stands out to him about Metropolitan Fashion Week? "We do it, everything crazy. Everything drama." He says it comes from the head and the heart.

Tapia is from the state of Nayarit in Mexico. He gives credit to a local seamstress who was his mentor. He now sews out of his Los Angeles-area home.

Eduardo Khawam founded Metropolitan Fashion Week in Seattle. He is from Venezuela and returned to his home country this year to host a gala there. He says Metropolitan Fashion Week is for everyone but notes it is "a platform for up-and-coming designers, especially Latino designers."

Tapia's hand-painted gown in tribute to Mexican painter Frida Kahlo last year wowed Metropolitan Fashion Week.

The designers get to showcase multiple looks. He says, "That's what I love about Metropolitan Fashion Week."

Tapia has designed for many Latin talents but says, "I work for Spanish TV shows, but when we try to do this side, Hollywood, it's very difficult." His dream is to win an Oscar for Best Costume Design.