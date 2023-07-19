Hip-hop brand Cross Colours makes resurgence, dressing a new generation

An urban fashion line made famous in 1989 with early hip-hop is back in a big way.

Cross Colours has a showroom in the downtown Los Angeles' Fashion District and is marking the 50th anniversary of hip-hop by dressing a whole new generation.

Cross Colours’ designers are Los Angeles industry icons Carl Jones and TJ Walker.

They are now doing an updated version of their line and logos made famous by artists like Tupac, TLC and Snoop Dogg. It was when Will Smith wore the brand on the TV series "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" that they got noticed.

Today, it's still oversized urban clothing with a message of peace with slogans like "educate to elevate" and "clothing without prejudice."

They appeared on the runway during fashion week at the Art Hearts Fashion show.

With names like Drake and Billie Eilish, Cross Colours is taking on a new generation after folding the brand for a time. They now have a showroom in the downtown LA fashion district at the New Mart building with sewing classes for aspiring designers.

If you want one of the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop t-shirts you better hurry. It is limited edition!