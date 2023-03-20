1990s hip-hop brand shows out at Fashion Week in LA

Fashion is taking center stage in Los Angeles this month as the fashion week season kicks off. A familiar name from the 1990s took to the runway on the closing night of Art Hearts fashion shows.

Cross Colours had been a mainstay in the hip-hop scene. Cross Colours is an iconic LA-based brand known for its denim and t-shirts. The company bills itself as the original hip-hop clothing brand of the 1990s.

Founders Carl Jones and TJ Walker made their mark with urban wear worn by music artists like 2Pac and TLC. Their brand took off when worn by Will Smith on Fresh Prince of Bel Air.

Jones and Walker say Cross Colours is back. The designers had gone off to do their own brands but reunited in 2014.

With this year being the 50th anniversary of hip hop, they even had a tribute t-shirt on the runway.

Art Hearts hosted four nights of fashion at The Majestic in downtown LA with founder Erik Rosette celebrating its 10th Anniversary.