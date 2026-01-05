DHS says Hilton is refusing to let ICE agents stay at hotels

The Brief Hilton Hotels is accused of canceling reservations initially meant for federal agents. Hilton has since issued a statement to FOX News that it is investigating the allegations. The alleged cancellations come as the Department of Homeland Security was looking to book stays in Minneapolis.



Hilton is accused by the Trump administration of refusing to let ICE agents stay at their hotels.

What we know:

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) took to social media to blast Hilton Hotels for allegedly refusing service to federal agents.

"When officers attempted to book rooms using official government emails and rates, Hilton Hotels maliciously cancelled their reservations," DHS' social media post read.

In the post, DHS shared apparent screenshots showing an email thread coming from a "@hilton.com" address. In the screenshot, the hotel group allegedly said in an email that Hilton has "found information about immigration work connected with your name and we will be canceling your upcoming reservation."

The other side:

FOX News' Bill Melugin and FOX 11's sister station KMSP-TV in Minneapolis both obtained the following statement below from Hilton in response to DHS' allegations against the hotel group:

"Hilton hotels serve as welcoming places for all. This hotel is independently owned and operated, and the actions referenced are not reflective of Hilton values. We are investigating this matter with this individual hotel, and can confirm that Hilton works with governments, law enforcement, and community leaders around the world to ensure our properties are open and inviting to everyone."

Local perspective:

Last summer in Southern California, a small group of protesters were seen blasting music and staging loud demonstrations outside hotels housing ICE agents.

The demonstrations happened as the Trump administration deployed DHS law enforcement for months, and the National Guard for weeks, as part of Trump's push for mass deportations in politically blue U.S. cities.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.