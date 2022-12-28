Hiker survives 200-foot fall in the Hollywood Hills area

A hiker survives what is believed to be a 200-foot fall in the Hollywood Hills area Wednesday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call in the 2000 block of North Fuller Avenue a little before 3:30 p.m.

According to LAFD, not only did the male hiker survived the fall, he told paramedics after being rescued in a helicopter that he wouldn't need to be taken to the hospital.

As of Wednesday evening, it is unknown what caused the man to fall as far as he did.