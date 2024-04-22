Young woman disappears during hike in Angeles National Forest area

article

The search continues Monday for a young woman who vanished during a hike with her mother in the Angeles National Forest Area.

Authorities say 21-year-old Julia Li was last seen on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. near Bailey Canyon Park in Sierra Madre. Li, who suffers from an unspecified medical condition, was separated from her mom on the trail.

Li is described as an Asian woman, around 5'2" 110 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. She wears glasses and was last seen wearing a blue and white-striped shirt and orange shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

Bailey Canyon Trail remains closed to the public until further notice as the search continues for Li. Authorities say there is no threat to the public.