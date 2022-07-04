Multiple people shot during Highland Park Fourth of July parade

The Highland Park Fourth of July parade was suddenly halted when shots were fired about 10 minutes after the parade kicked off at 10 a.m. Monday, striking an unknown number of parade-goers and sending hundreds of people running for safety.

A Chicago Sun-Times reporter saw blankets covering three bloodied bodies and five other people wounded and bloodied near the parade’s reviewing stand. Several witnesses said they heard multiple shots fired. One witness said he counted more than 20 shots.

Police were telling people: "Everybody disburse, please. It is not safe to be here."

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

As they fled the parade route on Central Street in downtown Highland Park, parade-goers left behind chairs, baby strollers and blankets as they sought cover, not knowing just what happened.

Terrified parade-goers left behind chairs, personal belongings as they fled

Police were patrolling the area with rifles.

The parade had a heavy presence of police and fire vehicles.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.