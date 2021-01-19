Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Orange County Inland, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Coast, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys
4
High Wind Warning
until WED 4:00 AM PST, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Ventura County Coast, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Mountains
High Wind Warning
until WED 6:00 PM PST, Orange County Coastal
High Wind Warning
until WED 10:00 PM PST, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills

High winds knock out power for tens of thousands across Southern California

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated 21 mins ago
Ventura County
FOX 11

Strong Santa Ana winds cause heavy damage in Ventura County

The Santa Ana Winds caused heavy damage for residents in Ventura County on Tuesday.

Strong winds in Southern California has knocked out power for tens of thousands Tuesday night.

Outage data from SoCal Edison shows more than 90,000 customers being left in the dark across the region as of 9:30 p.m. PT. At one point earlier in the evening, more than 75,000 Ventura County customers were left without power, according to SoCal Edison.

County-by-county outage reports*:

  • Los Angeles: 21,484
  • Riverside: 2,774
  • San Bernardino: 4,831
  • Ventura: 61,443

*=information taken from SoCal Edison

FOX 11 WEATHER

Damaging Santa Ana winds are expected to strike LA and Ventura counties through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Peak winds are expected to batter the area through Tuesday night, with gusts of up to 80 mph across the mountains, up to 75 mph across the valleys and up to 65 mph across the coastal plain, NWS says.

Red Flag Warnings are also in effect for parts of Southern California through Wednesday morning.

