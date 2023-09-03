High Surf Advisory issued for LA, Ventura counties

High surf and strong rip currents are expected Labor Day weekend at beaches in Los Angeles and Ventura counties through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Authorities are warning beach goers to stay out of the water or be closed to lifeguard towers as waves of up to 7 feet are expected for south-facing beaches. Local beaches could reach up to 8 feet, forecasters predicted.

As far as temperatures go, the weather will be mild for much of the region through the holiday weekend, with a slow and steady warm-up predicted through the end of the week, according to the NWS.

Highs around downtown Los Angeles will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s for most of the week, increasing to 89 to 90 degrees by next weekend, forecasters said.

In the valleys, highs will stay in the 80s this week, then rise into the 90s by next weekend.

The late summer weather is also turning muggy, with humidity levels in the 50% to 66% range through Thursday.

City News Service contributed to this report.