High school staff from San Fernando Valley accused of sexual assault; Police fear there may be more victims

A high school athletic trainer is accused of sexual assault and police are worried there may be more victims.

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested 64-year-old Richard Turner. Turner last worked for Birmingham Community Charter High School in Van Nuys. Prior to that, he also worked at Van Nuys High School.

Turner is accused of inappropriately touching at least two students, according to LAPD. He is being charged with forcible penetration with a foreign object.

Anyone with information on Turner or know of anyone possibly targeted by him is asked to call LAPD.