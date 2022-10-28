High School in Santa Clarita on lockdown amid 'active investigation'

article

A high school in Santa Clarita is on lockdown after deputies made their way to campus for an "active investigation."

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the investigation at Bowman High School on Centre Pointe Parkway prompted the school to go on lockdown.

"Deputies are currently on campus ensuring added safety among the students," LASD's Santa Clarita Valley station said on social media.

Officials did not specify what prompted the lockdown to happen in the first place. Students are expected to be dismissed under a supervised release but officials did not specify if the lockdown would impact the timing of the dismissal bell or if it would impact the school's extracurricular activities, LASD said.