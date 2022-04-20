High school basketball coach in San Gabriel Valley, LA accused of lewd acts with minors

Authorities have arrested a high school basketball coach and referee accused of lewd acts with minors, and authorities believe there may be more victims.

Pasadena resident Alexander Miles, 42, was arrested April 15 and four days later charged with three counts of lewd acts on a child under 14, and one count of using a minor for sex acts. He remains in custody on $340,000 bail.

Miles' arrest is the result of a month-long investigation that revealed he was communicating with many people - mostly women - on Snapchat, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Miles was first reported to authorities on March 16 when a 13-year-old girl told them she was contacted on Snapchat by the suspect in October and November of last year. The girl told authorities Miles offered to give her alcohol and narcotics in exchange for explicit pictures and videos.

Miles is believed to have been a high school basketball coach for several schools in the San Gabriel Valley and a high school basketball referee in the Los Angeles area. Specific names of schools were not immediately available.

Investigators believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department at 877-710-5273 or email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.