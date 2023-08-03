HGTV star Tarek El Moussa allegedly evicting North Hollywood residents for show

Some of the resident of the bungalows off Hartsook Street in North Hollywood, including seniors and disabled people, have been there for decades.

Now, they say a huge project planned for the site being developed by HGTV star Tarek El Moussa will destroy their lives and is just the latest in a series of attempts to evict them.

The property has been owned by real estate developer Arthur Aslanian, who is now in federal prison for a murder for hire plot and arson.

According to the complaint, Aslanian paid someone to try to burn down one of the units to push the tenants to leave, and avoid the proper eviction process.

Now, they’ve received eviction notices from El Moussa’s TEM Groups, which is looking for investors for the NoHo 138 project, a large-scale 138-unit apartment complex.

TEM says they have nothing to do with the previous owner and that they are working with the city to be sensitive to the present tenants' needs.

"While we are aware that the previous owner of the property has been involved with several serious legal matters, the partners of NoHo 138 previously and currently do not have any involvement, connection or relationship with the seller, nor will they have any relationship in the future following the property transfer," TEM says on their website.

"The goal is to work closely and respectfully with the current tenants by providing proper move-out compensation and constructing a safe and pristine new apartment complex that will also include fourteen low-income units."

The tenants claim they are not being offered enough to even pay for deposit, first and last month, let alone moving expenses.

HGTV star Tarek El Moussa is seen here for a promotional video in front of the bungalows off Hartsook Street in North Hollywood, where his company plans to build a luxury apartment complex.

"He is doing it legally," said one tenant. "It’s just not just and it is destroying people’s lives so he can make his money."

A statement on the project timeline on TEM's website states in part:

"Grant Keene, Shahar Kalev, and Evan Krasik visited the tenants on March 2, 2023 and introduced our team personally to them to assure them the process will be handled with the utmost respect. An open line of communication was established with the tenants attorney and both sides agreed to handle the move out agreement to ensure the smoothest route possible. The entire process has been and will continue to be handled justly through the Los Angeles Housing Department (LAHD) and a legal relocation advisor in order to make 100% sure the relocation is performed according to the law, and that the existing tenants are treated respectfully and lawfully. The City of LA Housing has sent the three remaining tenants their relocation notices and we will continue to handle any potential move out agreements if desired by the existing tenants during this period of time. Proper monetary compensation will be offered to interested tenants who would prefer to leave early."

FOX 11 has reached out to El Moussa with a request for an interview but has not yet heard back.