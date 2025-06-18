Hermosa Beach dance school employee charged after hidden camera found in bathroom

article

The Brief A man was charged with child pornography after hidden cameras were found in a Hermosa Beach dance studio bathroom. Jourdyn Godoy worked as a front desk receptionist at School of Dance and Music.



A man who worked at a children's dance studio in Hermosa Beach has been arrested for allegedly placing hidden cameras in the bathroom.

What we know:

Jourdyn Godoy. 25. of Torrance, was charged with one felony count of possession of child pornography and one count each of child annoyance and invasion of privacy, which are both misdemeanors.

Godoy, who worked as a front desk receptionist at School of Dance and Music on Aviation Blvd., was arrested by Hermosa Beach Police on June 13.

According to the police department, on May 3, parents at the school located hidden cameras in multiple restrooms and immediately turned the devices over to staff, who called police.

During the investigation, detectives developed leads that led them to Godoy. Through a search warrant, they uncovered evidence of the crime. Godoy was then arrested. If convicted as charged, he faces up to four years in state prison.

What they're saying:

The dance school had students ranging in age from two to 18.

"To invade a child’s privacy in a place where they should feel completely safe is a grotesque violation of trust, safety, and basic human decency. We will do everything in our power to hold this individual fully accountable. No child — or adult — should have to worry about being secretly recorded in such a private space," DA Nathan Hochman said in a statement.