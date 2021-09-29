Here's your chance to co-host the Ellen K Morning Show, tour the iHeartMedia Studios in LA

article

Have you ever dreamed of becoming a radio DJ? Now is your chance.

Ellen K and Ryan Manno on KOST 103.5 are auctioning off a chance to guest-DJ a live hour with them on "The Ellen K Morning Show."

Additionally, your bid supports a good cause-- The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Greater Los Angeles Chapter.

The winner and a guest will have an hour's experience inside the KOST 103.5 Studios at the iHeartMedia building in Burbank and will tour five different radio stations at the iHeartRadio Studios in Los Angeles. You can see where Ryan Seacrest sits and say "helllllooo" to Big Boy.

As a guest co-host, you can pick a song or two, shout out a dedication or even hold an iHeartRadio Music Award. You'll even get to enjoy breakfast from Porto's and mimosas.

Click here for more information.



