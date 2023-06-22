Here are the movies showing at Hollywood Forever Cemetery this summer

article

The summer lineup of film screenings at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery was just announced, some iconic action, comedy and adventure films.

The events are put together by Cinespia, which has been putting on film screenings in the Hollywood Forever Cemetery for more than two decades.

The summer event schedule starts the first Saturday of summer — this Saturday, June 24, with a special Pride screening of the Rocky Horror Picture Show at the LA State Historic Park. The festivities continue each Saturday at Hollywood Forever Cemetery through August.

Here's the full list of dates and times:

July 1: Pee-Wee's Big Adventure

July 8 : Fight Club

July 15 : Romy and Michele's High School Reunion

July 22: Gremlins

July 29 : Valley Girl

Aug . 5: The Neverending Story

Aug. 12: Pretty Woman

Aug. 19 : Kill Bill

Aug. 26: Poltergeist

For more information on events, more can be found at cinespia.org.