Here are the movies showing at Hollywood Forever Cemetery this summer
LOS ANGELES - The summer lineup of film screenings at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery was just announced, some iconic action, comedy and adventure films.
The events are put together by Cinespia, which has been putting on film screenings in the Hollywood Forever Cemetery for more than two decades.
The summer event schedule starts the first Saturday of summer — this Saturday, June 24, with a special Pride screening of the Rocky Horror Picture Show at the LA State Historic Park. The festivities continue each Saturday at Hollywood Forever Cemetery through August.
Here's the full list of dates and times:
- July 1: Pee-Wee's Big Adventure
- July 8: Fight Club
- July 15: Romy and Michele's High School Reunion
- July 22: Gremlins
- July 29: Valley Girl
- Aug. 5: The Neverending Story
- Aug. 12: Pretty Woman
- Aug. 19: Kill Bill
- Aug. 26: Poltergeist
For more information on events, more can be found at cinespia.org.