Help Children's Hospital Los Angeles raise $25,000 by sending a Valentine to pediatric patients

Children's Hospital Los Angeles has kicked off its annual Valentine's Day card drive and this year, you can help the hospital raise up to $25,000 thanks to an anonymous donor who has pledged $1 for each personalized Valentine sent to a child at the hospital by Feb. 14.

This year's annual card drive is dinosaur-themed. Individuals may go to chla.org/Valentine and create a Valentine for a patient. Supporters may choose from three designs, a Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Brachiosaurus or a Triceratops, and write a friendly message of cheer for CHLA 's pediatric patients.

For each Valentine sent from Feb. 3– 14, an anonymous donor has pledged to donate $1 to CHLA, committing up to $25,000.

"Because of COVID-19 precautions, the hospital has had to limit visitors and scale back this year’s Valentine’s Day celebration," says Carol Hamamoto, CHLA Child Life and Expressive Arts Manager. "These Valentines are a wonderful way for the community to send love and joy (safely!) and connect with our patients."

Hospital staff said that the special Valentines with positive, thoughtful and kind words lift CHLA patients’ spirits and let them know how much people care.

In past years patients have received Valentine’s Day cards from the Los Angeles community and supporters across the country, as well as international holiday well-wishes from Australia, Europe, Asia and South America.

