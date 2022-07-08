Heavy dark smoke spotted in Exposition Park ahead of LAFC-Galaxy's El Tráfico

Those hanging out at or near downtown Los Angeles and Exposition Park may have noticed a thick, dark smoke outside Friday night.

Over at Banc of California Stadium, MLS fans detonated dark smoke bombs in the stands during LAFC and Los Angeles Galaxy's highly-anticipated El Tráfico.

The video, shared by Twitter user @Erik_VOBG, showed LAFC fans rallying through the smoke ahead of the team's showdown against their crosstown rivals.

It may appear a little alarming, but heavy smoke in the stands is a common practice among soccer fans worldwide.