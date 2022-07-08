Expand / Collapse search

Heavy dark smoke spotted in Exposition Park ahead of LAFC-Galaxy's El Tráfico

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated 8:45PM
Exposition Park
Did you see the smoke outside Exposition Park and downtown LA? MLS fans during the highly-anticipated El Tráfico match detonated dark smoke in the stands.

LOS ANGELES - Those hanging out at or near downtown Los Angeles and Exposition Park may have noticed a thick, dark smoke outside Friday night.

Over at Banc of California Stadium, MLS fans detonated dark smoke bombs in the stands during LAFC and Los Angeles Galaxy's highly-anticipated El Tráfico.

The video, shared by Twitter user @Erik_VOBG, showed LAFC fans rallying through the smoke ahead of the team's showdown against their crosstown rivals.

It may appear a little alarming, but heavy smoke in the stands is a common practice among soccer fans worldwide. 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 08: Los Angeles FC fans cheer before a game against the Los Angeles Galaxy at Banc of California Stadium on July 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

