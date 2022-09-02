Heat wave drawing more people to Southern California beaches

article

Southern California beaches tend to be packed on Labor Day weekend and more so this year, with a heat wave hitting our area.

We saw people in the water, even in beaches included in Los Angeles County's Health Warning list for high bacterial levels like Mother’s Beach. Lifeguards advise people that wading in the water is fine, but that swimming is not a good idea.

The warnings were issued due to bacterial leaves exceeding health standards. A full list is updated daily on this link here.

But most of our beaches are not on the list, which is a good thing considering how hot it’s expected to get inland. Water temperatures seem warmer than usual, but not stopping visitors from as far as Yucaipa, even Las Vegas, where temperatures are expected to sizzle.

So Angelenos are cleared to head to the ocean, check in with the lifeguards for rip tides and have a wonderful weekend. You can check the latest weather information on the foxweather.com app.