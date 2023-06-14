Hatchet-wielding suspect shot and killed by OC deputies

A man, armed with a hatchet, was shot and killed by deputies after breaking into a house in Midway City, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to a home on the 1400 block of Van Buren around 5 a.m. Wednesday after receiving reports of a break-in.

The confrontation between the two deputies and the suspect was captured on home surveillance cameras.

In the video deputies can be heard telling the man to stop, but he refused their commands and continued walking towards them with a hatchet in his right hand. That's when deputies fired, killing the man on scene.

Officials are investigating if the same suspect is responsible for smashing out the front driver-side window of an SUV about a block away from where the burglary occurred.

"I woke up to gunshots and came out and there were two officers with a man on the floor, just trying to keep everyone safe as possible," said one neighbor.

The identity of the man has not been released.