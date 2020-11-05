Halloween hit-and-run: 3-year-old seriously hurt after being hit by car in San Bernardino

article

A search is underway for a hit-and-run driver who left a child seriously hurt in San Bernardino over the weekend.

The San Bernardino Police Department responded to a call in the 3500 block of Sierra Way around 8:15 p.m. Officers on scene were told an older Toyota 4-door, either silver or gray color with a spoiler in the rear hit a child and then drove off.

Police are unsure if speed or alcohol factored into the crash.

The child is seriously hurt but is expected to make it, police say.

Police did not specify if the child was out trick-or-treating that evening. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call 909-384-5792.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

