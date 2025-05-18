Palm Springs bombing suspect identified, killed in blast

The Brief Investigators have identified a suspect in the terrorist attack outside a Palm Springs reproductive clinic. The FBI believes Guy Edward Bartkus was responsible for the explosion, and was killed in the blast. Officials are still working to piece together what led up to the explosion.



Federal investigators have identified the suspect in an explosion in Palm Springs on Saturday outside an in vitro fertilization clinic, and say that the blast was a targeted terrorist act.

Palm Springs explosion

The backstory:

A car exploded outside American Reproductive Centers, a fertility clinic on North Indian Canyon Drive in Palm Springs, around 11 a.m. on Saturday. The blast killed one person and injured four others. Several buildings in the area, including the clinic, were damaged.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Palm Springs car explosion being investigated as terrorism: 1 dead

Suspect Identified

Guy Edward Bartkus (Credit: FBI Los Angeles)

What we know:

Officials identified Guy Edward Bartkus, a 25-year-old from Twentynine Palms, as their prime suspect on Sunday, and said that Bartkus was the one person who died in the explosion.

Why you should care:

The FBI is still investigating the explosion and what led up to it. Officials said they need help piecing together their timeline of what happened on Saturday.

"We know where Mr. Bartkus was at about 6 a.m.. We know the timeline of when he entered the city. "However, we need the public's help for identifying where he traversed within the city before the explosion went off," said Akil Davis, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office.

Davis said Bartkus was driving a silver 2010 Ford Fusion with the license plate number 8HWS848. Anyone with information about the explosion or that vehicle should contact the FBI.

Palm Springs bombing motive

What we don't know:

While the motive for the attack still isn't entirely clear, Davis said that Bartkus "had nihilistic ideation, and this was a targeted attack against the IVF facility. Make no mistake, we are treating this, as I said yesterday, as an intentional act of terrorism."

Davis also added that the FBI is investigating a potential manifesto related to the attack.

Twentynine Palms evacuations

Dig deeper:

On Saturday, the FBI evacuated several homes in Twentynine Palms because of their investigation. Agents were serving a warrant at a nearby home, and evacuated the residents out of an abundance of caution.

Now, Davis said, there is no threat to the public.

What they're saying:

Both the FBI and the Palm Springs Police Department say that there is no threat to the public after Saturday's explosion.

"Yesterday, a man intent on harming others in our city failed. Palm Springs survived, and we are stronger and more resilient as a result," said Palm Springs Police Chief Andrew Mills. "…I am absolutely confident that this city is safe. There is no continuing threat to our community as a result of this incident."

Palm Springs Mayor Pro Tem Naomi Soto said the tragedy brought the community together.

"This person may have caused damage to our buildings, but that person only managed to unite our community even more. We stand united against violence, against hate.