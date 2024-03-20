Guns N' Roses, Donna Summer recordings among Grammy Hall of Fame inductees

Guns N' Roses' "Appetite for Destruction" album and Charley Pride's hit "Kiss an Angel Good Mornin"' were among the recordings announced Wednesday as the latest inductees into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

The hall recognizes recordings -- albums or singles -- "that exhibit qualitative of historical significance" and are at least 25 years old.

"We're proud to unveil the diverse mix of recordings entering the Grammy Hall Of Fame in its 50th year," Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement. "The music showcased here has played a pivotal role in shaping our cultural landscape, and it's a true honor to recognize these albums and recordings, along with the profound influence each has had on music and beyond."

With the 10 inductees announced Wednesday, the Grammy Hall of Fame now includes 1,152 recordings. A full list is available online.

The Recording Academy this year will hold the inaugural Grammy Hall of Fame Gala to recognize the latest inductees. The May 21 event will include a red carpet and VIP reception at the Ray Charles Terrace at the Grammy Museum in downtown Los Angeles, followed by a concert at the NOVO Theater.

Here is a list of this year's Hall of Fame inductees: