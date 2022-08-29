Gulch Fire spreads near San Gabriel Dam

Firefighters were working Monday to extinguish a roughly 100-acre brush fire burning near San Gabriel Dam.

The Gulch Fire was reported late Monday morning near Mile Marker 21 along San Gabriel Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Angeles National Forest officials.

Crews on scene reported that at least two separate fires were actually burning in moderate to heavy brush in the area. But the flames were being treated as a single fire incident, and the Angeles National Forest announced about 4 p.m. that the Gulch Fire had grown to about 100 acres.

No structures were immediately threatened by the blaze, although there are power lines running through the area. San Gabriel Canyon Road north of Azusa was closed for an unknown duration as firefighting efforts were conducted.