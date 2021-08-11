Greenblatt's, popular Jewish deli, is shutting down

article

It's the end of an era for an iconic Jewish deli in West Hollywood.

Greenblatt's Deli & Fine Wines is closing its doors for good.

Prior to this week's announcement, the West Hollywood restaurant had served Angelenos and entertainment's biggest stars since 1926.

FOX 11's crew spotted customers taking home their sandwiches and bottles of booze one last time.

