Green Day to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Brief Green Day will be honored with the 2,810th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 1. Formed in 1986, Green Day is one of the world's best-selling bands, with over 75 million records sold and 10 billion streams. Their albums, including Dookie and American Idiot, have earned them multiple Grammy Awards and a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.



What we know:

Green Day, formed in 1986 in Berkeley, California, is one of the world's best-selling bands, with over 75 million records sold globally.

The band, consisting of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool, will be honored with a star in the Recording category on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce acknowledges Green Day's influence on generations and their role in popularizing punk rock.

The backstory:

Green Day's breakout album, "Dookie," released in 1994, sold over 10 million copies and achieved 10x Platinum Diamond status, revitalizing mainstream interest in punk rock.

Their 2004 rock opera, "American Idiot," won a Grammy for Best Rock Album and was adapted into a successful Broadway show.

The band's recent albums, including "Father of All..." and "Saviors," have continued to top charts and receive critical acclaim.

Green Day continues to support various charities, including Project Chimps and Altadena Girls Fire Recovery, and owns Punk Bunny Coffee, which benefits non-profit organizations.

By the numbers:

Green Day's thirteenth studio album, "Father of All...", debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Album Sales Chart and in the U.K. and Australia.

Their latest album, "Saviors," debuted at #1 on seven Billboard charts and marked their fifth #1 in the U.K.

The band has sold over 75 million records worldwide and accumulated 10 billion audio/visual streams.

What they're saying:

Ana Martinez, Walk of Fame Producer, stated, "Green Day's music has not only inspired generations but also served as the soundtrack to our lives. Honoring them with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is a token of our appreciation for their incredible contributions to the world of music."