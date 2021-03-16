Grapevine snow: CHP escorting traffic on 5 Freeway corridor

Due to heavy snow in the area, the California Highway Patrol is escorting traffic through the Grapevine section of the 5 Freeway, officials said on Tuesday morning.

Caltrans also said sections of 58 Highway were also closed due to the snow that fell late Monday night between Towerline Road and Highway 14.

On Monday around 9 p.m., Caltrans closed the northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway at Parker Road in Castaic, along with a 40-mile stretch of the southbound lanes in the Grapevine area.

(California Highway Patrol - Fort Tejon)

A brief winter storm rolled through Southern California on Monday, bringing rain, snow and gusty winds.

Crews were making progress on clearing the roadways, but officials did not give a time as to when the freeway would fully reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

