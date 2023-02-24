5 Freeway through Grapevine shut down amid winter storm

California was hit with a brutal winter storm that made for dangerous driving conditions along the mountain passes, including on the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine Pass.

The coldest winter storm in years hit the region with snow levels dropping to 1,500 feet, with mountain communities in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, as well as the Inland Empire officially under a Blizzard Warning.

The storm was expected to reach its peak Friday and Saturday and snowfall will continue to intensify.

Just after midnight, the California Highway Patrol was escorting traffic and by 1:30 a.m. Friday, Caltrans officials announced on social media the Grapevine was closed in both directions. They are recommending motorists use the 101 Freeway as an alternative route.

FOX 11’s Gigi Graciette was in Castaic where she observed hundreds of truck drivers on standby waiting for the freeway corridor to reopen.

"It was very hard because it was slushy and snowy. We had to be very careful. It was a single-file line," said trucker Julian Montoya. "I don’t think we went more than 30 mph."

It’s unknown when the Grapevine will reopen.